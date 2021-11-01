Last Night In Soho Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns Wants The Director To Think It's Their Idea [Interview]

"Last Night in Soho" and "1917" couldn't seem more different on the outset, but they're both so heavily stylized, where the style is part of the story. How much of that is visualized on the page?

Both of them are, I suppose, different and very similar. And ultimately, the style of both of them is to let you into the characters' inner worlds. With "1917," you walk every step with George MacKay and you understand everything that he's going through and you're taking in the moment. And with "Last Night in Soho," the use of the mirrors is the idea of Ellie's fracturing idea of reality. Who is she and who does she want to be? What is she trying to become? So I suppose both of those stylistic choices are actually all about character, and I think that's all really matters when you're writing. Personally, I believe every script should be visual because film is a visual medium. If you're not writing visually, I don't think you're doing it right. And I had the delightful pleasure of co-writing with the director, so they were never worried that I was telling them what to do. I made them think it was all their idea. [laughs]

What's your relationship with nostalgia? "Last Night in Soho" is about the danger of blindly loving something, so I'm curious about how you feel about nostalgia in general.

I love nostalgia in the sense that I find it incredibly fascinating. And I'm also quite a nostalgic person. I always think, "Oh, it'd be lovely to go back then, or I'd love to revisit that time. I'd love to travel through time and see what this was like and be there and be there." And I think that's nice to an extent, but you have to be careful that you don't be so consumed by the past that you forget about the present or the future. I think in recent years, nostalgia's being weaponized. People talk about the good old days, "Oh, why don't we go back to the good old days? Vote for me. I'll take you back to the good old days," and I think that is where it crosses the tipping point from a hobby, to something nice, to something that's actively dangerous in our world.

I could get really nerdy about nostalgia, but originally nostalgia was a classified illness that happened to Swiss mercenaries when they were fighting for the Pope. They were so homesick they couldn't function and it was called an illness. And then through the centuries it kind of gets twisted all the way down to something that's now kind of quaint and kitsch. But yeah, I think just the right amount of nostalgia is nice and to respect the past and to want to know more about it, but too much is dangerous. And this film is very much about how the past is not what you think it is.

When I started this film, the most I knew about the '60s... Swinging Sixties, Carnaby Street, amazing music, really great mini skirts, fantastic clothes, birth control, all things you're like, "Great, thank you. Really pleased with that decade." But as we got into the research and things to dig into, you're like, "Wow, this had so many problems, so many issues." The way women were treated, for me, was one of the first and foremost issues. It was crazy. You couldn't even have a credit card if you were a woman back then. There was no sense of equality whatsoever. So I think scratching the surface of that and understanding it, you begin to think, "Oh, wow, all these problems were being glossed over." And there's still a lot of problems that we have today, a lot of the way women are treated, the toxic masculinity, the sort of exploitation of women. You only have to look at the news to know that's still a huge issue in our world, and I think drawing attention to that is very important.

In the movie itself, nostalgia becomes a literal sickness. The lead character goes through a physical transformation. I did not know that about the origin of the word.

I'm a big nerd. I know of these things. I learned these things because I'm a big old nerd.

One of my favorite things in horror movies, and I mean this literally, because my wife and I get pumped when we see it, is when people go to a library or they pull up the internet and they research. My wife even has as a song she invented. She sings, [badly sings] "internet research part of the movie." Even when it's not internet, she sings it.

Did she have to sing, "microfiche part of the movie"?

Yes, let's talk about microfilm. I think microfilm is the most cinematic research for horror movies.

It is, isn't it? It's really glorious.

Can you talk about writing a good microfilm research scene? Because I need to know.

Well, a lot goes into it, as you know. You have to spend a lot of time composing that research. Well, I always think characters should do what you would do. Ellie is trying to solve the problem the way Edgar and I would try and solve the problem, which is like, "Well, okay, I need to..." She goes to the police; they won't listen to her. The police officer says, "If we had a full name, maybe that's where we can go. That's something we could start from," and she's like, "Well, right. Where would I get a full name?" I guess newspapers from the day, not digitized, so head to that gorgeous library. What location that library is, and I get the microfiche out.