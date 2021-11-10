Elves Trailer: A New Christmas Horror Series Is Coming To Netflix

Glædelig jul! The Danish bring forth good holiday tidings, the kind familiar to anyone who has ever wanted a terror-in-a-box pet Gremlin. I know they're trouble like Tribbles, but they're so fuzzy! This week, Netflix has announced new Danish horror series, "Elves," set to premiere in November. Over six episodes, the Denmark-set show focuses on a family on a holiday getaway that has a run-in with elves. The synopsis:

A Christmas vacation turns into a nightmare for a teenager and her family when they discover an ancient menace that stalks their island getaway.

"Elves" was created and written by Stefan Jaworski, who also co-penned "The Devil Below" (where adventurers mess around and find out in the Appalachian Mountains) with Eric Scherbarth. Roni Ezra directs, while Elise H. Lund produces under Miso Film. The series' cast includes Ann Eleonora Jørgensen, Rasmus Hammerich, Vivelill Søgaard Holm, Sonja Steen, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Lukas Løkken, and Lila Nobel.

