R-Rated Krampus: The Naughty Cut Special Features Revealed

Christmas is coming early this year for horror fans as Legendary Entertainment and Universal Pictures are finally releasing "The Naughty Cut" of Michael Dougherty's holiday horror film, "Krampus." This new cut has never been seen before and comes to us from the fine and friendly folks at Scream Factory. Following his now-iconic cult horror film, "Trick 'r Treat," Dougherty's second journey into seasonal scares focused on the most not-so-wonderful time of the year, Christmas.

After a blow-up between members of the dysfunctional Engel family, young Max (Emjay Anthony) loses his holiday spirit, unleashing the wrath of the ancient European horned demon, Krampus. Now it's up to Max's mom (Toni Collette), dad (Adam Scott), sister (Stefania LaVie Owen), Omi (Krista Stadler), and the in-laws (David Koechner, Conchata Ferrell, Allison Tolman, Lolo Owen, Queenie Samuel, and Maverick Flack) to survive the night and defeat the festive hellbeasts summoned by Krampus, like possessed gingerbread cookies, a human-eating Jack in the Box, violent snowmen, and a porcelain angel tree-topper with fangs.

This new and definitive version of "Krampus" was supervised by Mike Dougherty himself, but this release will not include the original theatrical version. Somehow, this holly jolly horror show managed to squeak out a PG-13 rating upon release, and since we've all been good little humans for the last six years, Santa is putting this R-Rated treat in all of our stockings, as well as some never-before-seen special features sure to deck everyone's halls.