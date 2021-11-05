R-Rated Krampus: The Naughty Cut Special Features Revealed
Christmas is coming early this year for horror fans as Legendary Entertainment and Universal Pictures are finally releasing "The Naughty Cut" of Michael Dougherty's holiday horror film, "Krampus." This new cut has never been seen before and comes to us from the fine and friendly folks at Scream Factory. Following his now-iconic cult horror film, "Trick 'r Treat," Dougherty's second journey into seasonal scares focused on the most not-so-wonderful time of the year, Christmas.
After a blow-up between members of the dysfunctional Engel family, young Max (Emjay Anthony) loses his holiday spirit, unleashing the wrath of the ancient European horned demon, Krampus. Now it's up to Max's mom (Toni Collette), dad (Adam Scott), sister (Stefania LaVie Owen), Omi (Krista Stadler), and the in-laws (David Koechner, Conchata Ferrell, Allison Tolman, Lolo Owen, Queenie Samuel, and Maverick Flack) to survive the night and defeat the festive hellbeasts summoned by Krampus, like possessed gingerbread cookies, a human-eating Jack in the Box, violent snowmen, and a porcelain angel tree-topper with fangs.
This new and definitive version of "Krampus" was supervised by Mike Dougherty himself, but this release will not include the original theatrical version. Somehow, this holly jolly horror show managed to squeak out a PG-13 rating upon release, and since we've all been good little humans for the last six years, Santa is putting this R-Rated treat in all of our stockings, as well as some never-before-seen special features sure to deck everyone's halls.
Krampus: The Naughty Cut Special Features
The bonus features for "Krampus: The Naughty Cut" are deliciously delightful. The new cut includes additional scenes and adult language that were previously cut for the PG-13 theatrical release, a new Dolby Atmos track, and an audio commentary track with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty and co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields.
From the official Scream Factory announcement, some of the additional bonus material include the following:
NEW A Dash of Mischief – an interview with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty
NEW Storm of the Centuries – an interview with producer Todd Casey
NEW The Great Protector – an interview with actor David Koechner
NEW Something Bad Happened on Christmas – an interview with actress Allison Tolman
NEW Max's Journey – an interview with actor Emjay Anthony
NEW Lord of the Things – an interview with WETA's Richard Taylor
NEW Mapping Mythology – an interview with storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins
NEW I, Krampus – an interview with performer Luke Hawker
NEW A Winter Chorus – an interview with composer Douglas Pipes
Krampus Comes Alive! – a five-part featurette on the making of the film
Behind-the-Scenes at Weta Workshop: Krampus
Deleted/Extended Scenes, not seen in the theatrical cut
Gag Reel
Alternate Ending
Theatrical Trailers
Photo Galleries – creature art, storyboards and more
"Krampus: The Naughty Cut" will be available on December 7, 2021.