Rare Exports Director Is Finally Making Another Movie

The last feature Helander made was 2016's "Big Game," but his 2010 debut "Rare Exports" is the only resume he needs for further projects, if we're being honest. Based on the 2003 short film "Rare Exports Inc." and its 2005 sequel "Rare Exports: The Official Safety Instructions" by Jalmari Helander and Juuso Helander (both of which involve a secular Santa-trapping company), "Rare Exports" is centered around a young boy, Pietari (Onni Tommila), who, along with his father and a few neighbors, discover that their wolf traps have caught a naked, wild-eyed old man who they eventually believe to be Santa Claus himself. They decide to hold him for a ransom, and reinforcements arrive to collect Father Christmas in a skirmish that must be seen to be believed.

In addition to its unique holiday horror angle, the movie boasts one of the best taglines to come from the crop of Santa-centric horror, comparable only to "Christmas Evil's" "You better watch out!": "This Christmas, everyone will believe in Santa Claus." Helander's penchant for high-stakes hinterland combat should translate easily to a wartime action movie, and makes anything he has on the horizon a must-see.