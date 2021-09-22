Rare Exports Director Is Finally Making Another Movie
There's gold in them hills.
Deadline reports that principal photography has begun on "Immortal," a World War II action picture from "Rare Exports" director Jalmari Helander. The film follows a one-man army going into battle against the Nazi army in the Finnish wilderness. Set in 1945, "Immortal" tells the story of ex-soldier Aatami (Jorma Tommila), who stumbles upon gold in the deep woods of Lapland, where the filming will primarily take place along with Helsinki. His efforts to bring the gold along with him are thwarted by SS goons, led by a ruthless officer played by "Peaky Blinders" star Thomas Anderson.
Besides Tommila and Anderson, "Immortal" also stars Aksel Hennie ("The Martian"), Jack Doolan ("The Hatton Garden Job") and Onni Tommila ("Big Game"). Petri Jokiranta and Subzero Film Entertainment produce, alongside executive producers Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas. While Nordisk Film will hold the reins on Nordic rights, Stage 6 Films acquired worldwide rights apart from Nordisk. The director tells Variety:
"To make an action film in Finland has been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old. Finally I am in a situation where I can fulfill my dream and make an epic, action-packed survival story which takes place in World War II."
Helander's Third Feature
The last feature Helander made was 2016's "Big Game," but his 2010 debut "Rare Exports" is the only resume he needs for further projects, if we're being honest. Based on the 2003 short film "Rare Exports Inc." and its 2005 sequel "Rare Exports: The Official Safety Instructions" by Jalmari Helander and Juuso Helander (both of which involve a secular Santa-trapping company), "Rare Exports" is centered around a young boy, Pietari (Onni Tommila), who, along with his father and a few neighbors, discover that their wolf traps have caught a naked, wild-eyed old man who they eventually believe to be Santa Claus himself. They decide to hold him for a ransom, and reinforcements arrive to collect Father Christmas in a skirmish that must be seen to be believed.
In addition to its unique holiday horror angle, the movie boasts one of the best taglines to come from the crop of Santa-centric horror, comparable only to "Christmas Evil's" "You better watch out!": "This Christmas, everyone will believe in Santa Claus." Helander's penchant for high-stakes hinterland combat should translate easily to a wartime action movie, and makes anything he has on the horizon a must-see.