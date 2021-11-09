Gundam Concept Art Reveals A First Look At Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation

We've known since April that "Kong: Skull Island" director Jordan Vogt-Roberts would be tackling a live-action adaptation of the popular "Gundam" franchise for Netflix, but now we have our first concept image. The first image shows the silhouette of the original flagship mobile suit, the RX-78-2 Gundam. It looks pretty darn accurate, with the hard geometric edges distinctive to the Gundam mobile suit designs.

Award-winning comic book writer Brian K. Vaughan, best known for his work on "Y: The Last Man" and "Saga," is attached to write the script for the movie, which was originally announced at Anime Expo in 2018.

While the image shows one of the Gundams from the Universal Century continuity, Vogt-Roberts told Entertainment Weekly that he's interested in pulling from multiple Gundam continuities. (In addition to the Universal Century continuity, there are multiple other timelines including After Colony, Cosmic Era, and Our Century. Fan favorite series "Mobile Suit: Gundam Wing" takes place in the After Colony continuity.) Vogt-Roberts told EW that his movie "may be an amalgamation of several of these different things, different timelines and what not."

If that means I might get to see a "live-action" version of the Gundam Deathscythe Hell Custom, then call me excited.