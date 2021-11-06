Celebrate The Release Of Spencer With This, Uh, KFC Princess Diana Jumper

Diana's jumper is so well-known among royal fans (we could call them Loyalists in the 1776 spirit, but no Diana supporter is truly loyal to the regal establishment, are they?) that it was also featured in Sony and Netflix's period drama "The Crown." While it's nice that chicken-enthusiastic sartorialists have something to sport while they work on a bucket of drumsticks, the entire affair has a thin layer of film over it, coated in Girlboss commodification.

KFC's prior venture was "A Recipe for Seduction," the collaborative Lifetime short film starring Mario Lopez as KFC spokesfigure Colonel Sanders. Definitely the corporation you want celebrating your legacy. One could easily see the jumper sitting alongside the Ruth Bader Ginsburg "Notorious RBG" enamel pins and the Frida Kahlo finger puppets that languish at airport convenience shops, and that's not a good thing.

Diana's death has long been one of the greatest blessings to the trademarked memorabilia business – contemporary articles highlight the rush for licensed and unlicensed Di merch in the wake of the car collision that claimed her life in 1997. It's fun, we're fun people, and if we're being realistic, plenty of people have some sort of memorabilia of a dead celebrity they admired. Diana meant much, to many. But the commodification of prominent women figures, especially if they were progressive or pioneering (many are prominent because they were the first to do this or that in male-dominated fields and a system working against them), is lowkey vulgar.

The original sheep design is available online from Muir & Osbourne themselves, and you don't have to compromise your progressive principles to get the look if you're cool with a donation to Doctors Without Borders to get the knitting pattern.

Now that's a move from the heart; Diana would love it.