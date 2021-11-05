Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Says Druig Could Beat Thanos, And Those Are Fighting Words

The Eternals have been around since before Thanos was born, and at least one of them thinks he could wipe the floor with the Mad Titan. Barry Keoghan plays Druig in "Eternals," the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters now. Druig is 7,000 years old and he has mind control powers, but he wouldn't need them to defeat Thanos, as far as Keoghan is concerned.

In an interview with ComicBook.com during the press junket for "Eternals," Keoghan all but issued a challenge to Josh Brolin himself. He said of Thanos, "[Druig] could beat him with his hands. He doesn't need mind control. Druig is a pretty good boxer as well."

Thanos is dead and dusted after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," but his purple prune face popped up again in animated form in Marvel's recent Disney+ series, "What If...?." There, Brolin reprised his role as Thanos (in voice alone), bringing to life a multiversal version of the character who was actually a good guy this time.

Showrunner A.C. Bradley has said that season 2 of "What If...?" could include characters from Phase 4 of the MCU, including the Eternals and Shang-Chi. So it's possible that we may see a match-up between Thanos and Druig. If it ever happens in live-action or animation, don't be so sure that Thanos would win, either, just because he took on all those other heroes at the same time in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."