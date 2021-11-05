Dwayne Johnson's John Henry Movie, Which Released A Trailer Three Years Ago, Is 'Still Totally Happening' [Exclusive]

Remember those dueling John Henry movies? You could be forgiven for forgetting them since it's been some time since they last crossed our path. The one starring Terry Crews already came and went last year, but the one starring Dwayne Johnson is still coming together. It's just taking a little longer than expected.

In 2018, just days after announcing the project, Johnson released a teaser trailer for a new Netflix film called "John Henry and the Statesmen" on his official Facebook profile. You can see the teaser below. Three years later, "John Henry and the Statesmen" still has yet to materialize.

/Film's own Ben Pearson recently spoke with producer Hiram Garcia over Zoom in support of Johnson's new Netflix actioner, "Red Notice," which is streaming now. Garcia is the president of Johnson's Seven Buck Productions, the first logo to appear in the "John Henry and the Statesmen" teaser. During their conversation, Garcia shared an update on the long-gestating project. Here is what he said: