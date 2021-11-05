Zack Snyder Teases Future Of The Army Of The Dead Universe: 'I Promise There Will Be Zombies'

"Army of Thieves," Matthias Schweighöfer's European heist movie prequel to Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead," is now streaming on Netflix, and it's not a tremendous spoiler to say that, other than a glimpse of news footage and one dream sequence, there are no real zombies in it. Just a safecracker named Dieter and his cohorts.

That's all well and good, but if you'd rather have some zombies to go with your heisting, you may be wondering what the future holds in store for the burgeoning shared universe that is "Army of the Dead." What about that "Army of the Dead" sequel? Well, it has a name now: "Planet of the Dead."

There's also an anime series, "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas," on the way. We first heard about that back when "Army of Thieves" was announced, but Snyder discussed some more specifics of it this week in a new interview with Variety. Speaking of "Planet of the Dead," "Lost Vegas," and the "Army of the Dead" franchise in general, Snyder said: