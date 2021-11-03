A New Live Read Of It's A Wonderful Life Will Star Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill & More

Let's talk about that cast though, because that is obviously the huge draw for table reads like these and it's pretty different from the table read TEAFC hosted last year, which cast Pete Davidson as George Bailey. Of course, Sudeikis, who is going through his very own renaissance with his almost universally adored "Ted Lasso" role, will be taking on the role of George Bailey. It only makes sense considering his brand is very much Hot Dad right now. In a fun family twist, his real life uncle George Wendt ("Cheers") will be taking on the role of Uncle Billy, which makes this sort of a fun family reunion. Besides those two roles, I think we can assume that Rosario Dawson will be our Mary, but there are so many other famous names attached to this read, it's a little hard to guess them all.

Besides the folks already listed, you can also expect to see Martin Sheen, Jean Smart, Phil Lamaar, Mandy Patinkin, Lou Diamond Phillips, Ed Harris, Ron Funches and Ben Mankiewicz. So many names! So many possibilities. On top of that, "Atypical" actors Spencer Harte and Domonique Brown will be joining the live read along with Mike Darnell's daughter and the Social Director of TEAFC Chelsea Darnell and neurodivergent TEAFC members Ryan Booth and Lucas Salusky.

The online table read will take place on December 5, 2021, so consider it your first foray into the holiday season. Gather up the family, eat a big meal, drink a couple of drinks, and bond over your all of family member's individual crushes on Jason Sudeikis. We all have one.