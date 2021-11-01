Jamie Tartt (Doo-Doo Doo-Doo Doo) Confirms Ted Lasso Season 3 Will Begin Filming Soon

When pressed for more info on the upcoming season of "Ted Lasso," Dunster had little to say but promised that he wasn't "trying to be coy," adding that he himself doesn't know any details. So for now, it sounds like the writers are keeping the cards close to their chests, which makes plenty of sense given the series' burst of popularity. That, coupled with the second season's wild cliffhanger, proves there's plenty of reason for secrecy. Dunster said:

"They like to keep it fresh. But also Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is. He sprinkles ideas of what's going to come here and there but there's nothing really specific. They're in the writers room now and we'll see what happens."

Sudeikis and showrunner Bill Lawrence originally outlined a three-season-pitch, and Sudeikis has since maintained that the story being told is a three season arc. While season 3 has yet to be declared the final hurrah, the ending of "Ted Lasso" is certainly in sight for its creator. Earlier this month, Lawrence told THR:

"I'd love for the show to keep going but it's going to only keep going as long as [Jason Sudeikis] feels like it's a cool thing for him, not only to do creatively and professionally."

So, as it should, the future of "Ted Lasso" rests in the hands of its creator. That's a pretty trustworthy place for it to be, if you ask me. Anyway, we have more important matters to worry about — there's a third season on the way! Lasso's sophomore season came out swinging, chock-full of surprises: we saw characters growing and developing down paths we didn't yet understand back in season 1. While major players like Ted (Sudeikis) were pushed to new places, exposing their hidden depths, others like Nick Mohammed's Nate and Toheeb Jimoh's Sam got more time in the spotlight. Should the trend continue, there are plenty of Richmond players to learn more about, while everyone else still has lots of growth left to continue.

As for when season 3 will actually arrive, we can only speculate. But if the third season continues following the footsteps of the last — with production beginning in January and lasting until June — it may premiere as early as July 2022.