Ted Lasso Cast And Writers Just Earned A Well-Deserved Pay Raise

"Ted Lasso" spent the past two years capturing hearts (and occasionally breaking them), quickly becoming one of the most popular series on Apple TV+. So as audiences tearfully approach the season 2 finale, Lasso fans are probably wondering what comes next. Well good news, season 3 has been confirmed for over a year now — and even better, the creative team behind the show is getting a serious pay raise for all their hard work.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast, writers and producers just engaged in a series of contract renegotiations, with a very positive outcome. The love is being spread around to the many names involved, with pay raises including creator and star Jason Sudeikis all the way down to "the last player on Richmond's roster." Central cast members including Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca) and Juno Temple (Keeley) will see major salary bumps that have them making between $125,000 to $150,00 per episode.

THR reported that while Sudeikis previously earned about $300,000 per episode, his contract increases the rate to around $1million an episode: this deal accounts for his role as the shows creator, head writer, star and executive producer. Also seeking a pay raise is showrunner Bill Lawrence, whose eight-figure deal with Warner Bros was negotiated before the series' rise in popularity.