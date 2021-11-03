The Matrix Resurrections Funko Pops Know Kung Fu, Know There Is No Spoon, Etc.

Keanu Reeves' character, Neo (aka Thomas Anderson), gets two different Funko POPs. They're actually the same mold, but one of them is made up of green Matrix code that glows in the dark, which is pretty cool. Neo has a beard and long hair this time, but he's still packing black sunglasses and a long black coat. Meanwhile, Trinity has a familiar wardrobe as well, also opting for the dark sunglasses and a longer coat.

Then we have Morpheus, who gets two very different figures. One features a maroon suit that appears to be blowing in the wind, and since his hand is raised, he might be stopping some bullets too. Could this version of Morpheus (available only at Target) be more powerful, or is he merely in a fighting stance? The other Morpheus looks a lot more chill, though he's preparing to reach for something as he wears a different colored suit.

Finally, we have Neil Patrick Harris, who can be seen in "The Matrix Resurrections" trailer as Thomas Anderson's therapist, but he's referred to as The Analyst on the Funko packaging. He's holding the black cat that we see hanging out on his desk, which could very well be a sign of a glitch in the Matrix. That would seem to solidify his place as a form of control that tries to keep Neo stuck in the Matrix again.

We're sure there will be more Funko POPs from "The Matrix Resurrections" on the way after the movie is released. Jessica Henwick is likely to get her own figure, since she can be seen kicking some serious butt in the trailer. There are probably a few more characters we haven't met yet who will get the same treatment, so stay tuned. But for now, these are available for pre-order at various retailers.