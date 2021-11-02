Netflix Games Will Begin Its Official Rollout Tomorrow
We knew that Netflix was branching out into games, but the details have been kept quiet. Would they simply release more of their interactive content via the Netflix app, like "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" or "Escape the Undertaker"? Or would they start making true blue AAA video games to release in some other way?
The streamer announced via Twitter that the Netflix Games portion of the app will drop tomorrow, November 3, with five new games available for free on phones and tablets tied to Netflix franchises.
Netflix and Chill and ... Game?
Netflix games will roll out on Android on November 3, 2021, with plans for an iOS version shortly after. The games will have no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases, so you won't have to worry about accidentally spending your rent money on cute pixelated content. Users will need a Netflix subscription in order to play, but otherwise, it's a service included with the streaming plan.
People who want to check out Netflix Games should just log into the Netflix app on their Android device, access Netflix Games from the homepage or the games tab, select the game they want to play, download it, and have fun!
There will be five games available at launch, with plans for more down the line.
The first available game is the retro pixelated "Stranger Things: 1984" that's been on Google Play for while along with the "Stranger Things 3" beat-em-up game from 2019. The other three titles are "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast," and "Teeter Up," which seem to be generic basketball, poker, and billiards games. I'm not sure what those have to do with Netflix, but maybe launching their games line with only two pre-existing "Stranger Things" games wouldn't have been the best look.
What's Next for Netflix Games?
So what else could Netflix have up their sleeve for their new gaming arm?
It looks like we should expect them to make more phone games, probably with ties to their more popular IPs. Something like "Squid Game" would be especially easy to adapt, while a game based on "Tiger King" might be a tougher sell. There's plenty of content to choose from among Netflix's original programming, but figuring out what to turn into a game and how to do it will be the tricky part.
Check out Netflix Games when it launches on November 3, 2021.