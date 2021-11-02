Netflix Games Will Begin Its Official Rollout Tomorrow

Netflix games will roll out on Android on November 3, 2021, with plans for an iOS version shortly after. The games will have no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases, so you won't have to worry about accidentally spending your rent money on cute pixelated content. Users will need a Netflix subscription in order to play, but otherwise, it's a service included with the streaming plan.

People who want to check out Netflix Games should just log into the Netflix app on their Android device, access Netflix Games from the homepage or the games tab, select the game they want to play, download it, and have fun!

There will be five games available at launch, with plans for more down the line.

The first available game is the retro pixelated "Stranger Things: 1984" that's been on Google Play for while along with the "Stranger Things 3" beat-em-up game from 2019. The other three titles are "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast," and "Teeter Up," which seem to be generic basketball, poker, and billiards games. I'm not sure what those have to do with Netflix, but maybe launching their games line with only two pre-existing "Stranger Things" games wouldn't have been the best look.