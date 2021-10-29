How Scream's Editor Saved The Movie From The Weinsteins

Wes Craven's iconic slasher "Scream" just turned 25, making now the perfect moment to celebrate this genre redefining classic. So many elements came together to make this meta horror flick the masterpiece it is — from the legendary Wes Craven signing on to direct, to finding just the right mask to terrify the masses. Make no mistake, a huge part of this film's legacy is birthing one of the most enduring masks of horror history. Each knife-wielding iteration of Ghostface haunts Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) from behind the iconic mask: a thin, white rubber disguise that's somehow still terrifying. But did you know that Ghostface was very nearly changed once the studio took a look?

The Ghostface mask existed long before "Scream" entered production, sold in costume stores as a typical Halloween mask. Now, thanks to the legacy of the movie, that mask holds extra weight — no one can look at it without thinking of Sidney's deadly stalker. Even those who haven't seen the films are familiar with the mask as "Scream" iconography — that's the power of the movies, after all. The franchise transformed the cheap white plastic into a terrifying symbol — anyone could be hiding behind it. Its endless dark eyes are horrible, ghostly, sad, threatening, and almost apologetic all at once. Whoever dons the costume in the films becomes an otherworldly kind of monster, appearing and disappearing with ease — and somehow, they're distinctly human. They had to stroll into a costume store, after all, to get their hands on the disguise. It's hard to imagine "Scream" with any other mask on the cover, but in the early days of production, it was a real possibility.