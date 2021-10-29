Wes Craven Almost Didn't Direct Scream

The Hollywood Reporter has a fantastic oral history on the origins of "Scream," and you might be surprised to learn that Wes Craven (seen above making a "Nightmare on Elm Street" inspired cameo in the film) was extremely resistant to take the helm of the now-classic movie.

Writer Kevin Williamson was already in disbelief that Dimension Films was making an offer to buy the script for the film that was then titled "Scary Movie." And he was in even more disbelief when Dimension said that they would get Wes Craven to direct it. Williamson recalled:

"And I was like, 'Yeah, right, sure.' I'm so sorry that Wes is not with us to tell the story. He said, 'No,' to the script. He said, 'No and no and no.'"

Sounds like Wes Craven turned down the script! Producer Marianne Maddalena explained, "I loved the script, but Wes was very adamant about not wanting to do a horror movie next. He wanted to get out of the horror ghetto, as he called it. So, he passed on it right away."

But Maddalena wouldn't take no for an answer, and she wasn't the only one. Dimension executive Richard Potter added:

"If it wasn't for Marianne and [Wes' then-assistant] Julie Plec, Wes would have passed. I kept trying to get him to say yes, and he kept saying he's done horror, he's done slasher. I think he felt with 'New Nightmare' that he'd sort of done the self-reflective meta thing. They were the ones at his company who kept saying, 'You haven't done this before. Nobody's done this before.' The two of them got him to do the movie."

It took a little more time, but Craven obviously accepted the gig. Maddalena remembered, "A couple of months later, he read it again and they had attached Drew Barrymore and he just felt like, well, why not? He really enjoyed that work and he knew he was good at it, so he never thought twice about it once he accepted the job."