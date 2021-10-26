The Morning Watch: The Props Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Dune Gom Jabbar Scene Breakdown & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch as Adam Savage gets up close and personal with some familiar props from the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Plus, director Denis Villeneuve breaks down the scene in "Dune" where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is challenged to a test, the Gom Jabbar. And finally, LEGO created an animated musical video to go along with the upcoming release of their new "Home Alone" LEGO set of the McCallister house.