The Morning Watch: The Props Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Dune Gom Jabbar Scene Breakdown & More
In this edition, watch as Adam Savage gets up close and personal with some familiar props from the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Plus, director Denis Villeneuve breaks down the scene in "Dune" where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is challenged to a test, the Gom Jabbar. And finally, LEGO created an animated musical video to go along with the upcoming release of their new "Home Alone" LEGO set of the McCallister house.
The Props of Ghostbusters: Afterlife
First up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew continue their tour behind the scenes of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and this time they head to the props department with propmaker Ben Eadie. Take a closer look at the proton packs, PKE meter, and Ecto goggles and learn how they were created with the latest propmaking techniques while also keeping the original style of the "Ghostbusters" props completely intact. Take a tour of the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" set right here.
Dune Scene Breakdown with Denis Villeneuve
Next, a new edition of "Notes on a Scene" from Vanity Fair finds "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve breaking down the scene where where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is challenged to a test, the Gom Jabbar, to see if his humanity will overcomes his animal impulses. In this extensive breakdown, find out how Villeneuve built tension, used visual effects to assist the scene, and more.
LEGO Home Alone
Being Home Alone is great!... Or is it? Sound on before you see our musical tribute to the new LEGO Ideas Home Alone set! https://t.co/Eu1J3NoYpq pic.twitter.com/P7DkgWuzwa— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 21, 2021
Finally, in honor of the upcoming release of the "Home Alone" LEGO set, the building brick masters put together this musical tribute to the movie that recreates some of the most iconic scenes from the holiday classic. You'll be able to build all these scenes and more when the McCallister house LEGO set gets released on November 1 at The LEGO Shop online and at LEGO Stores across the country.