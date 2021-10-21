Cool Stuff: This Is The New Home Alone LEGO Set Of The McCallister House, You Have To Defend It

The "Home Alone" LEGO set comes from LEGO fan designer Alex Storozhuk, who said, "Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone, and it takes a very special place in my heart. I can't even imagine holidays without it. This film is very nostalgic and makes those warm childhood memories come up every time."

You'll see that he meticulously added as many details as possible with the 3,955-piece set, from Kevin's macaroni and cheese dinner to the train set that he uses to trick the Wet Bandits into thinking that the McCallister family is still at home. Unfortunately, it looks like LEGO didn't want to shell out the money for the Chicago Bulls logo on the Michael Jordan cardboard cutout, so the team that Jordan plays for is now called the Bricks. That's not great since "brick" is slang for a bad shot in basketball, but whatever!

LEGO

Other familiar scenes include Kevin applying after shave and giving that frequently parodied scream. Buzz's spider is also included, allowing you to recreate another hilarious scream from "Home Alone" when Kevin puts the little arachnid on Marv's face. That same spider creates plenty of pain for Harry when Marv tries to hit it with a crowbar while it's sitting on Harry's chest.