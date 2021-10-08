Cool Stuff: The Batman LEGO Sets Let You Build The New Batmobile, Batcycle, And Batcave
If there's a major blockbuster coming out with superheroes, you can almost guarantee that a toy company is going to spill some of the beans about it by releasing merchandise months before the movie has hit theaters. Today, we're getting a building brick sneak peek of what's to come in "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson before a new trailer arrives during DC FanDome.
LEGO has officially unveiled the first playsets inspired by "The Batman," and they each feature a piece of new Dark Knight paraphernalia, including the new Batcycle, Batmobile, and Batcave. However, if you're very sensitive to spoilers, you might want to steer clear, because these sets appear to tease three key action sequences from the film and the villains involved with them. You've been warned!
Batman and Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit
Set photos have already given us a sneak peek at the new Batcycle, but here it is in LEGO form. Now we know that there will be some kind of motorcycle chase with Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman (played be Zoe Kravitz). Plus, along with the vehicles and minifigures, there's also a Batsignal that actually glows in the dark, as well as a safe with a jewel and a chain. It would appear as if Batman may be trying to foil one of Catwoman's burglary attempts. Will the bat catch the cat?
Here's the official product description from LEGO:
Kids take their imaginations on a thrilling motorcycle ride with Batman and Selina Kyle. With 2 powerful-looking motorcycles and 2 minifigures, plus a Batarang™, grappling gun, chain and gem element, thrilling adventures will never be far away. A glow-in-the-dark Batsignal™ provides extra inspiration for endless super-hero stories. The free LEGO Building Instructions app contains an additional digital guide, which kids can use to zoom, rotate and visualize their model. There's also a guided real-life building process that allows even younger builders to construct with confidence.
The set is available for pre-order for $14.99 and it will ship on November 1, 2021.
Batmobile: The Penguin Chase
This is definitely one of the sets that kids and adults will be excited about. The new Batmobile that feels like it came from "Mad Max: Fury Road" is getting a LEGO set tht teases some kind of chase involving The Penguin. We're not sure if it's much of a chase when The Penguin doesn't have a vehicle, but whatever. The Penguin (played by Colin Farrell) does come with a hand-held rocket launcher, so that will create some problems for Batman. But we're assuming the Batmobile has some tricks up its wheel wells, or wherever Bruce Wayne has managed to fit in some sneaky gadgets.
Here's the official product description from LEGO:
This battle-ready Batmobile features 2 spring-loaded shooters that launch mega missiles from the front, either simultaneously or individually, when kids press plates on the hood. The windshield and roof assembly lift off so the Batman minifigure can be sat in the cockpit. There's even room for a passenger. The action can be turbocharged with the addition of blue-flame elements attached to the exhaust. The set features 2 minifigures: Batman, with a fabric cape, and The Penguin, with a shooter and hand-held rocket launcher, which includes an integrated stud-shooter that fires circular pieces. When the imaginative, super-hero adventures are over for the day, this versatile vehicle looks awesome displayed in kids' rooms.
The set is available for pre-order for $29.99 and it will ship on November 1, 2021.
Batcave: The Riddler Face-Off
Here's one of the bigger sets in the first wave of LEGO products from "The Batman." It's the new Batcave, albeit in a playset friendly creation that doesn't completely reveal where the Caped Crusader's lair will be this time. However, it's rather interesting that the archway says Wayne Terminus. Could this be an abandoned train terminal that has been turned into the Batcave? If not, it would be weird to have such a secret location given a name like that for anyone to stumble upon.
If you look at the details of the set, you'll see Batman is in hot pursuit of The Riddler. But considering the name of the set, it makes us wonder if The Riddler will infiltrate the Batcave at some point in the movie. It wouldn't be the first time. Speaking of The Riddler, there's a cool little letter that has a message that will be revealed when the red-lensed magnifying glass is held over it. Plus, you'll see that Batman has discovered a familiar pattern when looking at where The Riddler has left notes around Gotham City.
Another interesting detail is that Batman apparently has another alter ego that isn't Bruce Wayne. Instead, he disguises himself as "The Drifter," and there's a minifigure of that Bruce Wayne variation in this set. We're certainly interested to see how he pulls that off without anyone recognizing him.
Here's the official product description from LEGO:
The Batcave is equipped with computers, tools and welding gear for vehicle repairs. The 2 side walls, one with a large GOTHAM CITY™ map and the other with a tool rack, are hinged so they can be rotated into different positions for more play space. The set features 6 minifigures from The Batman movie: Batman, Selina Kyle™, The Riddler, The Drifter, Alfred and Commissioner Gordon. 3 elements containing coded messages from The Riddler can be read only when kids use the special magnifying glass to reveal the clues. When Batman ventures out on his motorcycle, he can disguise himself as his alter ego, The Drifter. And, if he returns with any villains, the Batcave even has its own jail. The playset also allows the Batmobile™ from Batmobile: The Penguin™ Chase (76181, not included) to be driven onto the ramps ready for repairs.
The set is available for pre-order for $79.99 and it will ship on November 1, 2021.
LEGO Batmobile Technic Set
All right, this one is definitely going to have adult collectors excited. Since that other Batmobile playset features a more play-friendly version of Batman's new car, this Technic set gets much more detailed, including two light-up bricks that make the engine and the grill of the car glow. This looks incredibly badass, and I can't wait to see this vehicle in action when "The Batman" arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.
Here's the official product description from LEGO:
Super-hero fans will enjoy a thrilling challenge as they build the iconic BATMOBILE™ car in LEGO® Technic™ form. Inspired by the latest version of the BATMOBILE from the 2022 THE BATMAN movie, this highly detailed toy car building set features a true-to-life design and is packed with hot features.
The model includes 2 light bricks – 1 red and 1 yellow. The red light adds an awesome glow to the transparent toy engine at the back, while the yellow brick lights up the front grille. Other cool features include steering on the front wheels, differential on the rear wheels, a spinning flame, plus opening doors and hood. Kids will love exploring the model before placing it on display in tribute to their favorite super hero.
The set is available for pre-order for $99.99 and it will ship on November 1, 2021.