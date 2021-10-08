Cool Stuff: The Batman LEGO Sets Let You Build The New Batmobile, Batcycle, And Batcave

Here's one of the bigger sets in the first wave of LEGO products from "The Batman." It's the new Batcave, albeit in a playset friendly creation that doesn't completely reveal where the Caped Crusader's lair will be this time. However, it's rather interesting that the archway says Wayne Terminus. Could this be an abandoned train terminal that has been turned into the Batcave? If not, it would be weird to have such a secret location given a name like that for anyone to stumble upon.

If you look at the details of the set, you'll see Batman is in hot pursuit of The Riddler. But considering the name of the set, it makes us wonder if The Riddler will infiltrate the Batcave at some point in the movie. It wouldn't be the first time. Speaking of The Riddler, there's a cool little letter that has a message that will be revealed when the red-lensed magnifying glass is held over it. Plus, you'll see that Batman has discovered a familiar pattern when looking at where The Riddler has left notes around Gotham City.

Another interesting detail is that Batman apparently has another alter ego that isn't Bruce Wayne. Instead, he disguises himself as "The Drifter," and there's a minifigure of that Bruce Wayne variation in this set. We're certainly interested to see how he pulls that off without anyone recognizing him.

LEGO

Here's the official product description from LEGO:

The Batcave is equipped with computers, tools and welding gear for vehicle repairs. The 2 side walls, one with a large GOTHAM CITY™ map and the other with a tool rack, are hinged so they can be rotated into different positions for more play space. The set features 6 minifigures from The Batman movie: Batman, Selina Kyle™, The Riddler, The Drifter, Alfred and Commissioner Gordon. 3 elements containing coded messages from The Riddler can be read only when kids use the special magnifying glass to reveal the clues. When Batman ventures out on his motorcycle, he can disguise himself as his alter ego, The Drifter. And, if he returns with any villains, the Batcave even has its own jail. The playset also allows the Batmobile™ from Batmobile: The Penguin™ Chase (76181, not included) to be driven onto the ramps ready for repairs.

The set is available for pre-order for $79.99 and it will ship on November 1, 2021.