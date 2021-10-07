DC FanDome Trailer Teases Black Adam Footage And New Batman Trailer

With only nine more days until DC Comics drops the motherload of new reveals for movies, TV, video games and — lest we forget — comics at this year's virtual DC Fandome convention, the company has decided to tease us with a new trailer giving us new looks at "The Flash," "The Batman" (that new trailer is coming, folks), "Black Adam," "Peacemaker" and much, much more! As Robert Pattinson says, save the date for October 16, 2021 starting at 10am PST at this link right here.

If you remember anything about last year's DC Fandome you'll know it was a virtual avalanche of news, clips and revelations from cast and crew of our favorite movie and television franchises. If you're a DC fan it's really the only place for you to be on October 16. As for which project will wind up being the "winner" of this year's Fandome, sparking the most conversations and Twitter hashtags, that's anybody's guess — but it's fair to say if we get to see the first footage of Michael Keaton in costume saying "I'm Batman" again, game over.

Check out the trailer for the event below.