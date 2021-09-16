Take A Tour Of The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Set With Adam Savage

Have you heard of Adam Savage's "Tested" channel on YouTube? The one where he crafts One Day Builds of replica spacesuits and Lego automatas? Or where he tells stories of his early days building props at Industrial Light & Magic? If not, you're missing out on some geeky goodness — the kind that encourages creativity and ingenuity mixed with your favorite art!

A member of the Ghostbusters set decor team gave the former "Mythbusters" host a tour of their interior set (whose exterior set was also used — a rarity in Tinseltown, Savage remarks), a farmhouse which was used for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." "Watching this crew of true Ghostbusters fans bring the story to life, it was intoxicating," Savage raves in the video's opening. He pauses to take a breath before praising the film's sets, and his genuine zeal to celebrate the craft of other creators is all over him. Start up the ECTO-1 mobile and read on to see the magic.