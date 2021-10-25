Kristen Stewart Thinks She's Made Maybe 'Five Really Good Films'

With 56 credits to her name, Kristen Stewart has been consistently acting since she was 9 years old in her uncredited debut as "Girl in Water Fountain Line" in the Disney Channel Original Movie, "The Thirteenth Year" back in 1999. She would go on to star as Jodie Foster's daughter in David Fincher's "Panic Room," and soon after, at only 14-years-old, tackle the incredibly challenging role as a teenage sexual assault survivor in the film "Speak." Everything changed for Stewart, however, after she was cast as the protagonist Bella Swan in the wildly polarizing "Twilight" franchise.

The visceral hatred toward the "Twilight" films has continued to plague both Kristen Stewart and her co-star Robert Pattinson's careers, despite the fact the last "Twilight" film was released nearly a decade ago. Yet, if you look at any announcement of a new role for either of them, or a review from any of their later work, everyone feels the need to compare/contrast their performances to that of a teen fantasy romance series. This "Twilight" stink has unfortunately impacted the roles offered to the two of them, and Kristen Stewart was reported this weekend in the Sunday Times as stating that selecting roles can be a "total crapshoot."

She then went on to say "I've probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'" Stewart has always taken a self-deprecating approach to her career, but as a Twi-Hater turned staunch K-Stew defender, I am here to say that she is absolutely selling herself short.