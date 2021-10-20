Kristen Stewart Says Thanks But No Thanks To Being Fancast As The Joker

Surely you haven't missed the buzz (because there's been a lot of it) about Robert Pattinson's upcoming performance in "The Batman." Stewart's former co-star is donning the cape and cowl as the broodiest billionaire to ever brood, Bruce Wayne. A few months before we finally see him leaping into action, Stewart will bring us all true despair as Princess Diana. Though it's happening separately, the duo are making headlines and showcasing their immense talent, so fans are getting nostalgic. This all harkens back to a time when they ruled the world of teen-cinema as the power couple at the center of the "Twilight" saga. So with their shared supremacy on the rise, fans are determined to see them share the screen once more.

Another "Twilight" sequel is definitely out of the question, because both Stewart and Pattinson would absolutely laugh off the suggestion, but consider this — Kristen Stewart would look great with green hair! So, ya know, obvious solution here, she should be the Joker in Pattinson's presumed Batman sequel. This particular fancast has been making the rounds on Twitter for days, so it was only a matter of time before someone floated the idea by Kristen Stewart. And her reaction? "Let's do something new."

Stewart got the question while speaking to Variety and responded:

"I love the energy behind that, but... It's really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don't traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let's figure something else out. I'm totally down to play a freaky, scary person."