Spencer Trailer: Kristen Stewart Is A Troubled Princess Diana

"Spencer" is sure to be one of the year's must-see films, and while I hate to speculate on awards season chatter, I'm fairly certain Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana is going to get plenty of awards attention when the time comes. Hell, she might even land herself an Oscar for Best Actress. Wouldn't that be something? "Spencer" is bound to be compared to "Jackie," because it has a similar set-up and the same director. But this is not just a clone of that film, I assure you. Here's the synopsis:

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days

"Spencer" stars Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins, and will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.