Spencer Trailer: Kristen Stewart Is Very Sad As Princess Diana

Okay, first thing's first. I know the slowed-down, somewhat creepy cover of pop songs trend has grown really stale in movie trailers, so that might make a few folks roll their eyes here. Not to mention that the artists performing the cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day" here are Scala & Kolacny Brothers, who famously performed the slowed-down cover of Radiohead's "Creep" that played in "The Social Network" trailer and kicked this entire trend off. But once you get beyond all of that, you have to admit this is one beautiful trailer.

Kristen Stewart is clearly gunning for awards season glory here, and I say it's about time. Stewart is one of the most interesting performers working today, and I'm incredibly curious to see how she handles this role. I was a big fan of Pablo Larraín's "Jackie," and this feels like a spiritual successor to that film. In short, I want to see "Spencer" right now, please.