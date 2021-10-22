Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Is Not A Fan Of Post-Credit Scenes, Says Theatrical Release Is His Cut

As fun as it is to oftentimes have multiple mid- or post-credit scenes to analyze and obsess about, I have to admit that I kind of miss when these tags were much more of a fun novelty than a franchise-altering expectation. I can vividly remember when I happened to leave the TV on once after watching "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and, whoa, suddenly here was Matthew Broderick again, breaking the fourth wall and telling me to leave already because the movie was over. Reader, I was shook.

In any case, Denis Villeneuve is making it absolutely clear not to expect any extra footage once the credits start rolling upon the conclusion of "Dune." During a sit-down with NME, the "Enemy," "Sicario," and "Arrival" director explained why he has consciously opted to avoid post-credit scenes throughout his filmography — and especially when it comes to "Dune."

"I don't like post-credits scenes. There is a very specific final emotion that I was looking for with the final frame [of Dune] and I don't want to mess with that.

So no, I don't use post-credits scenes. I've never done that and I would never."

That's as final as it gets! Even without seeing the movie just yet, he certainly has a point when it comes to preserving whatever ultimate emotional response he has in mind for "Dune." As cool as it might be to receive some sort of sequel-bait clue about where the adventures on Arrakis will go next, my recent experience reading the Frank Herbert novel makes one aspect abundantly clear. This very modern approach to franchising would feel completely out of place in any adaptation of the story, so I fully trust Villeneuve's instincts on this one.