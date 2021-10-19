Atlanta Season 3 Is 'In The Can,' Brian Tyree Henry Confirms

We have to wind the clocks back to September of last year to find the last solid production update on "Atlanta," at which point we were told that the series would resume filming sometime in 2021 to shoot both seasons 3 and 4 at the same time. When one has to make provisions for the hectic schedules of stars like Glover, Stanfield, Beetz, and Henry, it suddenly makes a lot of sense to get as much of "Atlanta" completed as possible while they're fortunate enough to have the cast all in one place. Thanks to a recent "Eternals" press conference attended by /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui, we now have a new update straight from Henry himself. If he sounds a little exasperated by what's probably been a constant question thrown his way at every possible moment, we can't exactly fault him for that:

"We're done. We finally got that season in the can, everyone please stop yelling. It is coming, I had to be a superhero first, okay?"

Be right back, I'm spearheading a "Stop Yelling At Brian Tyree Henry" campaign as we speak. There's unfortunately no rest for the weary, however, as the "Eternals" star is set to appear in the upcoming film "They Cloned Tyrone," as well as another FX series titled "Class of '09." That's in addition to his previous roles in several recent movies, including providing the voice of Miles Morales' father in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," his supporting role in "Child's Play," "Joker," and this past year's "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Despite having completed filming on "Atlanta," fans of the series will be in for more of a wait. Until then, you can see Henry in "Eternals" on November 5, 2021.