Ozark Season 4 Teaser: The Final Bloody Season Starts In January

The popular Netflix series "Ozark" is coming back for a fourth and final season, and we finally know exactly when. The streaming platform released an ominous teaser today that revealed that "Part 1" of season 4 will drop on January 21, 2022.

Part 1, you say? That's right — Netflix has decided to divide season 4 into two parts. Each part will have seven episodes each. Why has Netflix done this? It could a contractual agreement, or it could be the super-sized final season needing more time to finish. I'm sure we'll learn more as the final season inches closer.

One thing that's more certain, however, is that things are going to be dramatic for the Byrde family, particularly Marty and Wendy, played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney respectively.

Check out the teaser below to see what I mean.