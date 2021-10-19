Ozark Season 4 Teaser: The Final Bloody Season Starts In January
The popular Netflix series "Ozark" is coming back for a fourth and final season, and we finally know exactly when. The streaming platform released an ominous teaser today that revealed that "Part 1" of season 4 will drop on January 21, 2022.
Part 1, you say? That's right — Netflix has decided to divide season 4 into two parts. Each part will have seven episodes each. Why has Netflix done this? It could a contractual agreement, or it could be the super-sized final season needing more time to finish. I'm sure we'll learn more as the final season inches closer.
One thing that's more certain, however, is that things are going to be dramatic for the Byrde family, particularly Marty and Wendy, played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney respectively.
Check out the teaser below to see what I mean.
Ozark Season 4 Teaser
"Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man's choices," Bateman says at the beginning of the teaser. We then get glimpses of various places in the Ozarks while eerily dramatic music plays over others saying things like "broken promises got consequences." The teaser ends with the words, "Today's a beginning," with Bateman and Linney's Marty and Wendy walking together looking rather grim. What's in store for them in the next season? It doesn't look great, to be honest! But millions, I'm sure, will tune in to find out.
In addition to Bateman and Linney, the new season stars Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Jessica Frances Dukes as Special Agent Maya Miller, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, Damian Young as Jim, Alfonso Herrera as Javi Elizonndro, Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem, John Bedford Lloyd as Frank Cosgrove, Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr., Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón.
Chris Mundy returns to Season 4 as the showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers.
Here's a synopsis of the show, if you need a refresher:
Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family's journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.