Ozark Season 4 First Look: The Byrdes Have Blood On Their Hands (And Everywhere Else)

Marty and Wendy are way past being considered good or even decent people. The Byrdes are deep in the trenches now, having a direct relationship with Navarro and having wrecked many lives to save their own. Sure, they're in much deeper than they ever planned to be, and some of it was simply rolling with the punches and clinging to survival, but this also demanded a lot of awful and very conscious decisions on their part. So by no means are they blameless, but it's still hard not to root for their survival. And even if your resentment for them is getting overwhelming, remember everyone else involved in their mess: most notably, their kids, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz), and their protege, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner).

As a refresher, season 3 concluded with the death of Helen Pierce and Navarro's embrace of the Byrdes as his new partners. Covered in blood and shaken at their core, the couple can do nothing but accept this new relationship and all of its many, many risks. Elsewhere, another powerful alliance was made as Ruth severed herself from the Byrdes and joined up with Darlene's (Lisa Emery) heroin operation.

The biggest bombshell of the season was Wendy's role in her brother Ben's (Tom Pelphrey) death. Given he had just began a relationship with Ruth, she was especially devastated by his loss. Making matters worse, Wendy tried to direct blame back on to Ruth for releasing Ben from the hospital where she had him committed. After discovering that Wendy made no attempt to save Ben, Ruth quits working for the Byrdes.

Also enraged by this discovery is poor, young Jonah. After fitting the puzzle pieces together, the kid has realized the darkness behind his parents. Adding to the list of issues for season 4 is the mysterious and perceptive FBI agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), who the Byrdes promised to have under control. They really have their work cut out for them, but if Marty and Wendy can successfully get all that blood out of their hair, what can't they accomplish?