Cowboy Bebop Teaser: John Cho And Co. Embark On Bounty-Hunting Antics

For those who've spent the last several months anxiously waiting to see how Netflix's adaptation of the beloved "Cowboy Bebop" anime series would translate to live action, worry no more! The original space cowboy genre mashup gained a very loyal and passionate fanbase over the years since its initial run in the late 1990s, thanks in no small part to its distinctive visuals and genuinely inspired storytelling. Anyone brave (or foolish?) enough in attempting to make lightning strike twice in another medium surely had to be aware of the long odds set against them. That said, casting someone as charismatic as John Cho for the role of bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, bringing back original series director Shinichiro Watanabe as a creative consultant and original composer Yoko Kanno to create the jazzy soundtrack, and retaining the spirit of the anime through the new opening credits sequence have all been very promising signs.

Netflix has finally released our first real look at "Cowboy Bebop" with an introductory clip of the main trio in action. Check it out below.