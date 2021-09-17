Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Looks To Firmly Establish John Cho As A Sci-Fi Fashion Icon

Excuse me, John Cho. Who gave you the right to look this unbelievably hot and cool? Netflix had been dropping little glimpses of the highly-anticipated live-action series of the ultra-influential anime "Cowboy Bebop" throughout the summer, but today Entertainment Weekly debuted an official first look at John Cho looking effortlessly suave as the ultra iconic Spike Spiegel.

This man has ended up on People Magazine's "Sexiest Men Alive" lists multiple times for a reason.

When fans first got a look at John Cho's grown-out and flipped hair to better emulate the character's look from the anime, people were thrilled. This photo is sure to calm any of the last remaining skeptics as Cho's costuming looks like a one-to-one recreation of Spike Spiegel's signature look. The asymmetrically fastened and perfectly tailored blue suit comes complete with a black skinny tie, three-quarter sleeves, and a popped collar with just enough height to remain high-fashion without looking like a total bro. Pair it all with Cho's beautiful new tresses and statement sunglasses and we've got ourselves the spitting image of Spike Spiegel.

Again, I ask, who gave this man the right?