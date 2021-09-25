Cowboy Bebop: Watch The Jazzy Opening Credits For Netflix's Anime Adaptation

Like virtually every other streaming service out there right now, Netflix is trying very hard to find viable franchises that can keep subscribers happy. With 209 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix is still by far the leader of the pack. But subscriber growth has slowed and retention is super important, with Disney+, HBO Max, and, to a lesser extent, the Peacocks of the world breathing down its neck. This represents a chance to tap into an established fanbase, while bringing lots of newbies along for the ride.

The cast for "Cowboy Bebop" is led by John Cho as Spike, with Mustafa Shakir on board as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda handing Faye Valentine duties. Alex Hassell and Elena Satine also star. A couple of key creatives involved in the adaptation include Shinichirō Watanabe, who directed the original anime and serves as a consultant on this new version, and Yoko Kanno, who returns to compose the score. After the opening credits reveal, Netflix shared some new promo photos from "Cowboy Bebop" on Twitter: