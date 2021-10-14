Clifford The Big Red Dog Trailer: He's A Dog And He's Big

The kid-friendly animated cartoon that had everyone swept away by the charm of a giant red canine has now been translated into a pretty garish-looking blend of live-action and CGI, featuring plenty of giant-sized antics and an amusingly horrified undertone that would inevitably result from people actually seeing a kaiju-sized dog on the loose in New York City. But hey, that's why I'm not the target demographic here. "Clifford" is directed by Walt Becker ("Van Wilder," "Wild Hogs," "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip") and has an all-hands-on-deck team of writing credits, including screenplay by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway and story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport.

Based on author Norman Bridwell's series first published in 1963, "Clifford the Big Red Dog" stars Darby Camp as the young protagonist Emily Elizabeth, Jack Whitehall as her Uncle Casey, Izaac Wang as Owen Yu, John Cleese as Mr. Bridwell, Tony Hale, Russell Peters, and more. Paramount made the call to release the film both in theaters and on their Paramount+ streaming service simultaneously on November 10, 2021. Check out the new poster and the synopsis for "Clifford" below.