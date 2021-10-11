Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Squid Game, Titane, The Tragedy Of Macbeth, And More
On the October 11, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
- What we've been Doing:
- What we've been Reading:
-
Hoai-Tran read Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy.
-
- What we've been Watching:
-
HT and Ben watched Squid Game, Titane.
-
Ben watched After Hours, and Hilda.
-
Hoai-Tran covered the New York Film Festival and here are her favorite movies (and yes she's very bummed she missed Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers, do not talk to her about that): The Tragedy of Macbeth, Drive My Car, Benedetta, Red Rocket, The French Dispatch, Petite Maman, Dune. She also watched Flee and Lamb.
-
- What we've been Eating:
- What we've been Playing:
All the other stuff you need to know:
Also mentioned:
-
HT's Titane coverage: review, director interview, actor interview, and another interview
-
The Daily Stream: Hilda Is A Wondrous, Good-Natured Dose Of Animated Magic
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.