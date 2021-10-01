Titane Star Vincent Lindon Found Freedom In Losing Control [Interview]

Your character has a very strong physique, and I heard that you underwent a lot of preparations to have that physique, especially because it's a character who takes steroids, has a lot of pride in that—

Which is not my case. I don't do that.

Yes. Yes, of course.

It's too dangerous. I'm afraid, and I think it's very bad. So I prefer to do the real sport. But for the character, it's very, very clever.

Yeah. So how did you prepare for the role physically, but also emotionally, because it's a character that is probably struggling with aging, with his own weakness?

Physically, very simple. I did sports... At the beginning, very long time ago, I started two years before shooting, one year and a half. And I did sports three or four times a week. And when we were near the beginning of the movie, like months before, then I did it really completely as a crazy manner, two or three hours a day. That's the physical things, which is... And I run, and I was watching what I eat, what I drink. Like everybody, nothing incredible.

For emotionally, it's... I think that somewhere in my mind, very deep, very deep with my secrets, I think one of the reason I said yes to the movie is because I unconsciously found something, a fear that we share with the character, and that fear maybe is about death, about dying. And maybe reading the script, I saw that to do that movie, to be that guy, it will be obliged to prepare my myself physically. I will be obliged to make me a body. And then it obliges me to change my body to be younger, so to seem younger, and maybe it's my own way to fight against death and to try to prove to myself that I'm still young, which is not the case, because life goes on.

And you can do what you want, and you can make sports, and even, now you are, and I am older now than 10 minutes ago. And that's it. It's finished. It goes like that. It's a train, what goes in one direction, you can't stop it. You got nothing. I mean, everybody knows that. But you can try to find things just to hide the reality for moments. And maybe like the character, not in the same way, not for the same reason, but I found something that helped me during that movie. And the other thing is I care a lot about love, especially love between children and father, which is something very important for me, and which is the most important thing in my life before cinema and everything, before knowledge and staring and the star system and movies. First, I have to feel good in my life, and mainly as a father.

So in that movie, I was very, very touched by a man who lost a child and wants to die. He's afraid of dying, but he wants to die. He doesn't know how to live anymore. And he thinks that there is no more love in the world, and he doesn't love anyone else. And Adrien [whom Agathe Rouselle's Alexia poses as] is somebody who is afraid about living. So one is afraid about living, and the other one is afraid about dying. And those two people are completely lost. She's afraid about living because she doesn't have the love she expects through the father and the mother. So she becomes somebody who doesn't believe in love. So she wants to kill everybody. She's full of anger. And she's going to fall on that guy. She's going to meet Vincent. And both of them, they are lost. They don't believe in love anymore. And they're going to build a new love, something, which is like to repair themselves.

She's running after a father, and she's going to find one. And I'm running after a child, and I'm going to find one. And it's very, very clever, because it's free. In the real life, you don't. In the real life, it's not free, the love between a mother and a son, a mother and a daughter, a father and a son or a daughter. Because it's your son that somewhere we are obliged to love each other's. But when you choose somebody who doesn't come out from you, it is not about genetics. So if you like him, you really like him. You choose to like him. Nobody forced you. So it's something really very, very, very interesting in a movie, the paternité and you say filiation?

Maternal? Parental, like maternal and paternal?

Yeah, okay. Okay.