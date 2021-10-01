Titane Star Agathe Rousselle On Humanizing A Psychopath [Interview]

So this is your first feature film. I know Julia specifically casted you for this part. Can you speak about how you prepared and worked together to prepare for the role?

So there was a physical aspect of the preparation where I had to train with a coach and a dancer and stunt artist, and there was also this acting preparation where I watched everything I basically could watch on YouTube about psychopaths. Everything from TED talks, to archives, to movies, everything. And also we worked with a director on a range of emotions. Working on different kinds of monologues from movies, like from "Network," from "Twin Peaks," from "Killing Eve." That was very dense.

Like a film school almost?

Yes.

So there's an immense physicality to your role. What was the most difficult part of portraying Alexia, in either the dancing scenes or in the violence?

What was the most difficult?

Yes, what was the most difficult part?

It was not so much like the very spectacular things, because I prepared so much for them. No, what was probably harder was where she's suffering a lot, like being pregnant, the giving birth scene also, but it was mostly like when there's a lot of suffering. That was probably the worst. Not the worst, but it was just the most difficult probably, because everything that's very, "Wow." Like the dance and the sex scene and everything. We prepared so much for that, that it was just like, "Okay, I'm just going to do it now."

So it was kind of like second nature when you actually got to film it?

Yeah. I've done it so many times before that I was just like, "Okay, it's just that this time it's going to be on camera." It's not just that. Because it's going to be on camera, you get this adrenaline coming up. It was mostly like the part that don't look that hard, because when you suffer and everything, your whole body needs to be so tense. And the breathing, you kind of have to hyperventilate all the time. So you get sometimes a little dizzy. So that was probably the most difficult.

Were you able to draw from any real life experience for that? Or is that something that you just had to completely create?

No, I went through panic attacks in my life, so it was kind of the same, where your breath is just out of control. But when I act, I just don't think about personal experience. I think about exactly what I am doing in the moment. If I have to cry, or if I have to look like I'm stressed, or look like I'm in pain or super happy, I don't want to think about personal sh*t, because I also feel it's like putting healthy boundaries between me and the characters because it's a job. It's like in any job. You have to put a boundary between your personal life and your work life. So what I do to be able to act is just being extremely present and into what I'm doing right here right now. That's what I'm working on.