No Time To Die On Track For $60 Million Opening Weekend Box Office

James Bond can afford to add a few more gadgets to his Aston Martin with what's shaping up to be a solid opening weekend for "No Time To Die." Actor Daniel Craig's final appearance as the smooth-talking super-spy is on track for a $60 million domestic opening as it arrives in North American theaters, following a strong international debut last week.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga ("True Detective"), "No Time To Die" has had a challenging road to the big screen. After making the previous 007 movie, "Spectre," Craig said that he would rather "slash my wrists" than make another sequel — an understandable bit of hyperbole, given that he broke his leg while filming "Spectre" and was in agony throughout much of the production. Though Craig ultimately agreed to return, "No Time To Die" then lost director Danny Boyle during pre-production due to creative differences, with Fukunaga stepping in at the eleventh hour to take over. And just when it seemed like things were on track, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived to wreak havoc on Hollywood.

"No Time To Die" is now finally in theaters, almost two years after its original planned release, but will the wait prove to be worth it for MGM and Eon Productions? Variety reports that the latest Bond movie is off to a healthy start with $23.3 million from Thursday night previews and the Friday box office, and a projected opening weekend total of $60 million. That would mark the second-lowest debut of the Craig era — considerably higher than "Casino Royale" ($40 million), but less than "Quantum of Solace" ($67 million), "Spectre" ($70 million), and "Skyfall" ($88 million).