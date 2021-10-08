No Time To Die Just Had The Biggest Opening Night Of Any James Bond Movie

As reported by Deadline, director Cary Joji Fukunaga's "No Time to Die" earned $6.3 million in Thursday night previews domestically. That bests the previous record-holder for a "James Bond" movie, 2015's "Spectre" ($5.3 million). That movie went on to gross $70.4 million in its opening weekend and finished its run with $879.5 million worldwide. "Skyfall," for further comparison, did $4.6 million in previews back in 2012, going on to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise with $1.11 billion at the worldwide box office.

This to say, previews aren't always an indication of how a movie will finish the weekend, and record previews don't always mean a record opening. But it certainly looks good, all things considered. "No Time To Die" is a very long movie, clocking in at nearly three hours, that has been delayed for nearly two years. Audiences, rather than becoming disinterested, are demonstrating pent-up demand for 007. This is especially good for MGM, as the movie comes with a blisteringly high $250 million reported production budget, plus the reported $100 million marketing spend.