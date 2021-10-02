No Time To Die On Track For Impressive $113 Million Foreign Box Office Debut

Almost two years after it was originally slated to release, "No Time To Die" is finally in theaters across 54 international markets — and the box office numbers indicate that the long wait for the latest chapter in the James Bond franchise has paid off.

Variety reports that "No Time To Die" grossed $27.2 million across international markets on Friday, bringing its running box office total to $51.4 million. The movie is expected to wrap up the weekend with a $112.9 million foreign debut.

The biggest chunk of that international box office comes from James Bond's home nation, the U.K. (and also Ireland, which isn't his home nation but does get lumped in with the U.K. as a single box office territory). "No Time To Die" is estimated to gross $30 million in the UK and Ireland by the end of the weekend, and also enjoyed the widest U.K. release in box office history, playing on 3,600 screens across 772 venues.