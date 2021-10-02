Venom: Let There Be Carnage Bites Off More Than Expected With $70 Million+ Opening Weekend

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has outstripped early box office projections and is now headed for an estimated $71 million opening weekend.

According to BoxOfficePro, Sony Pictures originally expected a $40 million opening weekend for the sequel — an understandably conservative estimate, given the uncertainties of the box office amid a still-ongoing pandemic. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" got off to a very strong start, however, with $11.6 million in Thursday night preview ticket tales (the second-best preview night since the pandemic began). By that point, it was clear that it Venom and Carnage were going to leave that $40 million mark in their dust over the rest of the weekend.

TheWrap reports that Sony is now estimating a $71 million opening weekend for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," including Thursday previews and premium formats. For comparison's sake, the first movie grossed $80.3 million in its opening weekend (without a pandemic to contend with), so "Let There Be Carnage" is already on track to become another box office hit.

If those numbers hold, it will overtake "F9" and lay claim to the third-highest opening weekend of 2021 so far, behind two other Marvel Comics-based movies: "Black Widow," which currently holds the #1 spot with $80 million, and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which isn't far behind at $75 million. Once again, it's a very good year to be a Marvel superhero (or antihero, since Venom's penchant for eating heads is kind of problematic).