Superhero Bits: Guardians Of The Galaxy Video Game Has A Very Good Dog, Aqualad Rumors & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"The Batman" trailer for DC FanDome has a runtime

A "Peacemaker" teaser trailer is imminent

Marvel's Cosmo is coming to your video game console

Aqualad rumors are swirling online