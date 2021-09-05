New Aquaman Suit Revealed By Director James Wan Takes A Cue From 1980s Comics

Back in the 1980s, Aquaman was given quite a makeover with a blue suit that looked remarkably different from the classic orange and green suit that most are familiar with. With a mix of royal blue, aqua, and white colors, the suit was intended to help the superhero camouflage himself in the water as he attempted to infiltrate the hidden lair belonging to the villain Scorpio, which was guarded by the unstoppable robot known as Torpedoman. James Wan cites those comics as a direct inspiration for the new look, which you can see in full below.

James Wan

James Wan posted the above photo on Instagram, which he referred to as a "stealth suit." So it sounds like the suit is made to serve the same function as the suit that inspired it. Wan also said the suit is "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability," so it's possible that it will allow him to be cloaked entirely underwater rather than simply camouflaging him.

Based on the background used in both photos, this appears to be concept art rather than an official image from the film's set, but we're likely to get a glimpse at Momoa in the new suit at some point during the sequel's production.

We still don't know much about the plot of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but the film's working title might hint at the involvement of a certain kingdom from DC Comics. Plus, we've heard the movie is "heavily inspired" by the 1965 sci-fi horror movie "Planet of the Vampires." Combine that with the 1980s comic inspiration, and hopefully we'll be getting a sequel that is worth the wait.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is currently slated to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.