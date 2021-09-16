The Batman TV Spot Teases The New Reboot, New Full Trailer Coming Next Month

Last year, many festivals and events were forced to go digital and that has carried over into this year as well. This has come with varying degrees of success, but it's pretty safe to say that DC FanDome hit it out of the park. Despite being online, it felt inclusive, with exclusive content people actually cared about and, remarkably, it had a great deal of energy to it. That is something Comic-Con@Home was sorely lacking.

The highlight was the panel for "The Batman," which gave us our first real look at the much-anticipated movie, which will be the first solo movie for the character in nearly a decade by the time it arrives. Because the movie has been delayed several times due to the pandemic, we've circled all the way back to DC FanDome again for Warner Bros. to drop another new trailer. And they're already hyping it up, so we can only hope it's as good as that first trailer. And, more to the point, that the movie is as good as the trailer is making it out to be.

"The Batman" features a stacked cast including Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, and Jayme Lawson round out the ensemble.

We'll be sure to bring the new trailer your way as soon as it's available.

"The Batman" is currently set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.