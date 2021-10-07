Squid Game Star Jung Ho-Yeon Failed One Of The 'Games' In Real Life

Spoilers through episode 3 of "Squid Game."

It might sound odd, but part of what makes Netflix's new global sensation, "Squid Game," so utterly horrific is all the nostalgia. The "Battle Royale"-esque storyline sees hundreds of contestants competing in various games for an enormous sum of money. Except, rather than fight to the death, they're playing a bunch of drastically scaled-up children's games. You might recall fond childhood memories of playing "red light, green light" in the park or schoolyard games of tug of war.

Well, if you've already binged the show — and the numbers say you probably have — then those memories are now poisoned. All that remains is this bloodbath of a series and the emotional trauma it's sure to cause.

Among the nostalgic games was one that was notably unfamiliar to western audiences: the dalgona candy carving game presented as a "honeycomb challenge." Contestants were tasked with carving a shape out of a brittle candy sheet called dalgona — any damage to the engraved shape, be it the tiniest crack, would cost them their lives. And according to "Squid Game" actress Jung Ho-yeon, it's harder than it looks.

Jung Ho-yeon is one of the series biggest breakout stars, playing fan-favorite badass Kang Sae-byeok, who plans to use the prize money to bring her family back together. In a recent TikTok Q&A for TIME, Jung was asked which "Squid Game" challenge she thinks she would fail and revealed that she's already been tested on the dalgona challenge ... and it didn't go well.

"Actually, Netflix Korea [...] made me do [the dalgona challenge], but I failed. Two times. They gave me two opportunities but I failed all the time"

We can probably all agree that the "Squid Game" challenges would go pretty poorly for your average person (especially given how quickly the contestant numbers start to dwindle). But the cutesy-looking honeycomb challenge is almost enough to lull us into safety. Unlike the obvious and immediate chaos of, say, a "red light, green light" game with a monstrous, all-seeing doll, the dalgona challenge almost seems doable. Just carefully carve a shape out of candy. Simple, right? Evidently not. For Jung Ho-yeon, it was challenging even without the added stress of her life being on the line. And for the characters of "Squid Game," it probably didn't help that gunshots were ringing out all around them.