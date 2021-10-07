Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Rumors, Marvel Studios Got A Dole Whip Machine & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"Gotham Knights" gets a new teaser image

The "Blade" release date rumors get settled

"Legends of Tomorrow" gets a new trailer

The "Doctor Strange 2" trailer may be on the horizon