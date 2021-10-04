Black Widow Makes Its (Free) Streaming Debut On Disney+ This Week

"Black Widow" has already been on Disney+ for months – but in order to watch it, you had to shell out more money for Premiere Access. Now, you'll have your chance to watch it for "free." It's not really free, of course, since you'll still have to pay for a Disney+ subscription. But starting this week, you'll no longer have to spend extra money to check the Marvel movie out, as it makes its normal Disney+ streaming debut on October 6, 2021.

Scarlett Johansson, who recently settled with Disney over lost income regarding "Black Widow," stars in the prequel film that finally gives us a backstory to her character Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz also star in the pic, which was directed by Cate Shortland. Check out a new TV spot for the streaming debut below.