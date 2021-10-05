Superhero Bits: Blade Release Date Snafu, What If...? Season Finale Teases & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
We don't have enough paper for comic books
"Blade" might (but probably won't) be released next year
"Eternals" arrives in a month
"Injustice 3" rumors abound
The U.S. Does Not Have Enough Paper for Comic Books
Without getting too into the nitty-gritty of it all, the folks at Bleeding Cool have reported that there is a paper shortage in the United States currently. This is going to affect the comic book industry, likely for the rest of the year. As an unnamed source working for a major printer recently stated to the outlet, "There is simply not enough paper making capacity to support the current domestic demand." This could mean delays for certain books coming from publishers over the next handful of months, and it's certainly something fans should be aware of.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Comes to Nintendo Switch
For fans of both LEGO video games and Marvel superheroes who happen to be Nintendo Switch owners, we bring good news. "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes" is now available for the console. To commemorate the occasion, Nintendo has released a new trailer for the game, which you can check out above. Sure, it may be eight years old now, but this could be viewed as a better late than never situation. The game currently retails for $39.99.
Amazon is Having a Big Sale on DC Blu-Rays
For those who still enjoy physical media and happen to be DC fans, Amazon has a sale that might well be of interest. The online retailer is currently selling quite a few DC Blu-ray collections for a discount. This includes HBO's "Watchmen" for $10.99, the "Batman 4K Film Collection" for $49.99, and "The Dark Knight Trilogy" box set for $26.99, among others. Check it out for yourself by clicking this link.
Injustice 3 Rumors are Swirling, Here's Why
Ed Boon prolly there for the animated movie but even there's even a 1% chance of it being an announcement trailer or sumn for Injustice 3 I'll cry pic.twitter.com/hbGoJW4q0K— King Z (Commissions OPEN) (@pigeonbuttzz) October 4, 2021
Recently, a teaser announcing all of the big guests for DC FanDome was revealed. It was a lot to process, but among the sea of names was Ed Boon, one of the key minds behind DC's "Injustice" video game series. This led some folks on Twitter to speculate, rather hopefully, that "Injustice 3" will be announced during the event later this month. While that's not totally off base, it's more likely that Boon is there on behalf of the upcoming "Injustice" animated movie based on the games. But that doesn't mean it won't happen, just don't get your hopes up.
New What If...? Season Finale Clip Released
The first season finale of Marvel's "What If...?" is just around the corner. For those who simply cannot wait, we have a brief clip from the episode, which showcases some new animated Thor action as he takes on an army of Ultron bots. Be sure to check out the clip for yourself above, and get ready for all these alternate universe superheroes to come together for an epic finale.
Is Marvel's Blade Really Coming Out Next Year?
It feels like an eternity ago when Marvel Studios brought out Mahershala Ali at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, announcing the Oscar-winner as the star of a "Blade" reboot. Updates have been somewhat slow on that front ever since. However, as reported by Collider, a recent tweet from the Marvel India account, which has since been deleted, sent the internet into a spiral. It seemed to suggest that the movie, which will be directed by Bassam Tariq, will arrive on October 22, 2022. But since the tweet has been deleted, and given that the movie hasn't even begun filming yet and won't until well into next year, this seems highly unlikely. Sorry to get your hopes up, everyone.
Marvel Starts the One Month Countdown to Eternals
Marvel's "Eternals" is the next MCU movie coming our way, following in the footsteps of "Black Widow" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." As of today, the movie, directed by Chloe Zhao, hits theaters in exactly one month. Marvel Studios decided to kick off the official countdown with the above tweet. Check it out for yourself as we gear up for the debut of the MCU's newest heroes on November 5.
What If...? Season Finale Gamora Poster
Gamora arrives! See her in the season finale of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FFnbifomIF— What If...? (@whatifofficial) October 4, 2021
Just ahead of the episode's debut, Marvel has also released a new poster for the season finale of "What If...?" The poster features Gamora, who is decked out in some familiar-looking armor. It is, undoubtedly, a signal of what's to come in the episode, which debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 6.