What If...? Season Finale Will Reveal The 'Bigger Plan' Behind The Series

Even though every single episode of Marvel's "What If...?" animated series has existed within its own universe, there have been snippets of scenes in the marketing materials that have shown the likes of Captain Carter, T'Challa as Star-Lord, Erik Killmonger as Black Panther, Thor, and evil Doctor Strange sharing the screen together. But how can that be if these are anthology stories that exist in separate universes?

Perhaps this has something to do with the shocking arrival of a worrisome version of Vision at the end of the "What If... Thor Was an Only Child?" episode from last week. The character suddenly appeared in the desert in a full suit of knightly armor, complete with all of the Infinity Stones housed within it and an army of robots along with him. That sounds like the kind of character who could threaten the fabric of multiple universes, requiring all of the alternate versions of these superheroes to somehow unite.

A.C. Bradley officially confirmed the return of some of the heroes we've seen so far in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. Bradley said, "As we battle toward the finale, we will see some of our heroes again." But it sounds like The Watcher will also play a pivotal role in how all of this goes down.