Cool Stuff: Joshua Budich's Ted Lasso Poster Will Make You Believe

"Ted Lasso" is set for its season 2 finale on Friday, and although we know there will be a third (and final!) season of the show, we'll have to wait awhile before we can watch it in on Apple TV+. (And if you're someone who hasn't watched "Ted Lasso" yet, can I take a moment to say it's worth watching? /Film's Ben Pearson breaks down why it's essential viewing here.)

For those who want more "Ted Lasso" in their lives or who just want regular encouragement from their favorite coach to "Believe," I have good news. Artist Joshua Budich has created a "Ted Lasso" print that's designed to look like a football match advertisement.

The poster — which is titled "I Believe in Hope. I Believe in Believe" — has Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) looking peak Ted Lasso front and center. It also has Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) with a classic Roy Kent scowl. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Toheeb Jimoh are also featured in the print along, with the OG "Believe" poster that Ted put up in the locker room.

Words will only describe so much, however, so check it out here:

Joshua Budich

The print also has some nice callouts to the team's sponsor, a fictional dating app called Bantr, and has AFC Richmond playing a match against Sheffield Wednesday — a game that was played on a Saturday, despite the opposing team's name causing some confusion.