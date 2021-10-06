The Morning Watch: Every James Bond Aston Martin Explained, Star Wars: Visions Honest Trailer & More
In this edition, listen as Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman takes a look back at every Aston Martin car that has appeared in the James Bond franchise over the years. Plus, hear what the Honest Trailer has to say about the recently released Disney+ anime anthology series "Star Wars Visions." And finally, go behind the scenes of the upcoming "Legends of the Hidden Temple" reboot, coming to The CW this weekend.
Every James Bond Aston Martin Explained
First up, before "No Time to Die" hits theaters this weekend, Wired sat down with Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman to break down every single Aston Martin that has appeared in the James Bond franchise. It begins with the DB5 from "Goldfinger" in 1964, which made a triumphant return in Daniel Craig's era of 007, including his final chapter, which includes a few other models from Aston Martin too.
Star Wars Visions Honest Trailer
Next, since Disney has already outsourced a lot of their most famous brands to Asia, it only makes sense that they'd give a galaxy far, far away an anime makeover with "Star Wars: Visions." That's how the Honest Trailer starts for this anime anthology series, and all nine of the shorts gets the sarcastic voiceover treatment from Screen Junkies. Find out which story is a "General Grievous circle jerk" and which episode basically gave up on cool Jedi names.
Behind the Scenes of Legends of the Hidden Temple
Finally, go behind the scenes of the new "Legends of the Hidden Temple" coming to The CW. This time, it's adult contestants competing in physical challenges and puzzles for the top prize. Plus, rather than being situated inside Nickelodeon Studios, the new game show set is outside and has much more of an epic adventure vibe. Meet some of the new contestants and find out what you can expect from host Cristela Alonzo when the show premieres on October 10.