The Morning Watch: Every James Bond Aston Martin Explained, Star Wars: Visions Honest Trailer & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, listen as Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman takes a look back at every Aston Martin car that has appeared in the James Bond franchise over the years. Plus, hear what the Honest Trailer has to say about the recently released Disney+ anime anthology series "Star Wars Visions." And finally, go behind the scenes of the upcoming "Legends of the Hidden Temple" reboot, coming to The CW this weekend.